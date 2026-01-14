Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1532
 EUR
-0,0013
-0,11 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
14.01.2026 08:28:31

Dutch Export Growth Eases To 4.7%

(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands increased for the sixth successive month in November, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Wednesday.

Exports rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 5.7 percent increase in October.

Companies mainly exported more transport equipment and machinery, the agency said.

Imports were also 5.5 percent higher compared to last year amid more inflows of minerals and transport equipment, particularly high.

In the January CBS Export Radar, conditions for exports were roughly as unfavorable as in the November radar.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen