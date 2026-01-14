Dutch Export Growth Eases To 4.7%

(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands increased for the sixth successive month in November, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Wednesday.

Exports rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 5.7 percent increase in October.

Companies mainly exported more transport equipment and machinery, the agency said.

Imports were also 5.5 percent higher compared to last year amid more inflows of minerals and transport equipment, particularly high.

In the January CBS Export Radar, conditions for exports were roughly as unfavorable as in the November radar.