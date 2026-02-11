Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1501
 EUR
0,0020
0,18 %
EUR - GBP
11.02.2026 10:06:30

Dutch Export Growth Strongest Since October 2022

(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands increased at the quickest pace in more than three years in December, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Wednesday.

Exports rose 7.1 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 5.0 percent growth in November.

Further, this was the strongest growth since October 2022, when exports had risen 8.1 percent.

Companies primarily exported more machinery and petroleum products, the agency said.

Data showed that the volume of imports grew 5.8 percent in December compared to a year ago. The overall increase was driven by more inflows of minerals, electrical machinery, and food and luxury goods.

According to the CBS Export Radar of February, the conditions for exports were less unfavorable than in the radar of December, as Dutch and European businesses were less negative about foreign orders.

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street ändert häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
