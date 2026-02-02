Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1552
 EUR
0,0007
0,06 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
02.02.2026 12:46:10

Dutch Factory Activity Remains Broadly Stagnant

(RTTNews) - Dutch manufacturing activity logged only a marginal improvement at the start of the year amid a renewed fall in new orders, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The headline Nevi Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 50.1 in January from 51.1 in December.  However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion.

The near-neutral reading reflected positive contributions from output, employment, and delivery times, which just outweighed negative influences from new orders and stocks of purchases, the survey said.

New orders fell for the first time in eight months due to weaker domestic demand conditions as export orders rose slightly since December. Meanwhile, employment levels rose for the second straight month.  Manufacturers reduced input purchases in line with lower work orders.

Although there was a further drop in input purchasing and deeper cuts to inventories, input price inflation intensified to a 10-month high, and selling price inflation reached an 11-month high.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
13:44 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zu Monatsbeginn zu Gewinnen. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen