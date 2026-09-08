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08.09.2026 09:49:51

Dutch Inflation Confirmed At 3.3%

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased slightly in August to the highest level in three months, as estimated initially, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.3 percent in August, faster than the 3.2 percent rise in July. Prices have been rising since November 2023. That was in line with the flash data published on September 1.

Inflation based on consumption abroad climbed to 7.4 percent in August from 7.4 percent in July.

In addition to prices abroad, gas price developments also had an upward effect on inflation, the agency said.

The annual price growth in housing and utilities rose to 4.1 percent from 3.9 percent, and that in clothing and shoes accelerated to 1.1 percent from 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, the deflation in food and beverages deepened to 1.0 percent from 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent, as estimated.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 2.8 percent annually in August versus a 3.0 percent increase in July, confirming the flash data.

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