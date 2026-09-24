Europe New Car Registrations Increase

(RTTNews) - Europe's new car registrations increased in August despite rising energy prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainty, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said Thursday.

Car registrations grew 4.5 percent in August from a year ago driven by strong demand for electric vehicles.

Battery electric car sales surged 62.7 percent and that for plug-in hybrid cars increased 10.8 percent. Hybrid electric car sales moved up 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, sales of petrol and diesel cars posted sharp fall of 24.6 percent and 23.8 percent, respectively.

Among biggest economies, car sales in France advanced 7.4 percent and that in Germany rose 2.6 percent. Spain reported a stronger growth of 11.8 percent and Italy registered 3.2 percent increase. The UK car sales moved up 13.7 percent.

In the January to August period, new car registrations rose 5.3 percent from the same period of 2025.

"Demand for a range of electrified vehicles remained strong, driven by market support measures and a broader model offering," ACEA said.