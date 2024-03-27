European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Economic Sentiment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Economic confidence survey results from the euro area and consumer confidence from France are the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, household consumption and retail sales from Norway and foreign trade figures from Sweden are due.

At 3.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases consumer confidence survey data. Economists expect the confidence index to rise to 90 in March from 89 in February.

At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes flash inflation and retail sales figures. Consumer price inflation is seen at 3.2 percent in March, up from 2.8 percent in February.

At 4.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to keep its benchmark rate at 4.00 percent.

At 6.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to release euro area economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 96.3 in March from 95.4 in February.