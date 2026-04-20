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20.04.2026 12:53:54

Eurozone Construction Output Shrinks 0.2%

(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction production contracted for the second straight month in February, data from Eurostat showed on Monday.

Construction output dropped 0.2 percent monthly in February, slower than the 1.3 percent decrease in January.

The overall downturn was due to a 0.3 percent fall in specialized construction activities. On the other hand, the slowdown in contraction was driven by a 0.2 percent rebound in civil engineering and construction of buildings.

On an annual basis, the decline in construction output eased to 1.9 percent from 4.1 percent.

In the EU, total construction production shrank 2.0 percent from last year, while it increased 0.1 percent compared to last month.

Among member states, the largest monthly decreases in construction output were recorded in Poland, Belgium, France, and Germany. Meanwhile, the highest increases were observed in Romania, Slovenia, and Slovakia.

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