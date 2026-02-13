Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1499
 EUR
0,0018
0,16 %
EUR - GBP
13.02.2026 13:30:29

Eurozone GDP Expands As Estimated

(RTTNews) - The euro area economy grew at a steady pace in the fourth quarter, matching the initial estimate, flash estimates from Eurostat showed Friday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent sequentially, the same rate of growth as seen in the third quarter. The rate matched the initial figure published on January 30.

Year-on-year, GDP moved up 1.3 percent, in line with the estimate, but weaker than the 1.4 percent expansion seen a quarter ago.

Further, data today showed that employment posted a stable increase of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter. On a yearly basis, employment rose 0.6 percent, unchanged from the prior quarter.

21:23 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18:05 KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street ändert häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
