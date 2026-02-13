Eurozone GDP Expands As Estimated

(RTTNews) - The euro area economy grew at a steady pace in the fourth quarter, matching the initial estimate, flash estimates from Eurostat showed Friday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent sequentially, the same rate of growth as seen in the third quarter. The rate matched the initial figure published on January 30.

Year-on-year, GDP moved up 1.3 percent, in line with the estimate, but weaker than the 1.4 percent expansion seen a quarter ago.

Further, data today showed that employment posted a stable increase of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter. On a yearly basis, employment rose 0.6 percent, unchanged from the prior quarter.