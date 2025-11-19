Eurozone Inflation Eases As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation eased in October and core inflation remained stable as initially estimated, final data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

The statistical office confirmed that the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.1 percent on a yearly basis, following a 2.2 percent rise in September.

The highest contribution to the annual inflation came from services, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco, non-energy industrial goods and energy.

Among components of HICP, only services inflation accelerated in October, to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent. By contrast, food, alcohol and tobacco grew at a slower pace of 2.5 percent, after a 3.0 percent rise in September.

Similarly, non-energy industrial goods prices posted a 0.6 percent rise after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous month. The decline in energy prices deepened to 0.9 percent from 0.4 percent.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco held steady at 2.4 percent in October, matching the estimate published on October 31.

Month-on-month, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in October and core prices gained 0.3 percent, as estimated.