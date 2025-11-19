Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1345
 EUR
0,0027
0,24 %
EUR - GBP
19.11.2025 11:51:35

Eurozone Inflation Eases As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation eased in October and core inflation remained stable as initially estimated, final data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

The statistical office confirmed that the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.1 percent on a yearly basis, following a 2.2 percent rise in September.

The highest contribution to the annual inflation came from services, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco, non-energy industrial goods and energy.

Among components of HICP, only services inflation accelerated in October, to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent. By contrast, food, alcohol and tobacco grew at a slower pace of 2.5 percent, after a 3.0 percent rise in September.

Similarly, non-energy industrial goods prices posted a 0.6 percent rise after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous month. The decline in energy prices deepened to 0.9 percent from 0.4 percent.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco held steady at 2.4 percent in October, matching the estimate published on October 31.

Month-on-month, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in October and core prices gained 0.3 percent, as estimated.

08:47 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
08:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag dürften sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar fester starten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
