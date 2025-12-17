Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1395
 EUR
-0,0030
-0,26 %
17.12.2025 13:25:27

Eurozone Inflation Steady At 2.1%

(RTTNews) - Eurozone consumer prices logged a steady growth in November, according to the final data from Eurostat, released on Wednesday.

Inflation remained unchanged at 2.1 percent in November. The November rate was revised down from 2.2 percent estimated on December 2.

The rate remained slightly above the European Central Bank's 2 percent target.

Excluding volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, core inflation held steady at 2.4 percent, as initially estimated.

Among components, food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose at a slower pace of 2.4 percent following a 2.5 percent gain. Non-energy industrial goods prices grew 0.5 percent after a 0.6 percent increase.

In contrast, services inflation rose to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent. Energy prices dropped 0.5 percent after falling 0.9 percent.

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

US-Börsen geben nach -- ATX letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Mittwoch seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste einsteckte. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.
