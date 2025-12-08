Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Improves In December

(RTTNews) - Eurozone investor sentiment improved at the end of the year but the negative reading suggests that the economy remains in the phase of stagnation, survey results from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.

The investor confidence index rose to -6.2 in December from -7.4 in November. The reading came in line with expectations.

Sentix observed that the currency bloc is finding it difficult to see the global momentum perceived by the survey participants for almost all other regions.

The current situation index rose to -16.5 in December from -17.5 in the prior month. Similarly, the expectations indicator posted 4.8, up from 3.3 a month ago.

Recessionary forces in Germany continue to have an impact, which is spreading to the entire eurozone, Sentix said. The German economy remains firmly in the grip of recession.

Germany's economic sentiment index hit the lowest since April 2025. The corresponding index registered -22.7, down from -20.4 in November.

At -41.8, the situation values were back to the low levels seen in February 2025. The index dipped from -38.3 in November.

At the same time, the expectations index fell to -1.3 in December from -0.5 in the prior month. The reading indicates that a recovery in the near future is also unlikely, said Sentix.