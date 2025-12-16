Eurozone Trade Surplus Surges In October

(RTTNews) - The euro area trade surplus increased notably in October from the prior year due to a moderate increase in exports amid a decline in imports, official data showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 18.4 billion in October from EUR 7.1 billion in the previous year, Eurostat reported. However, the surplus was unchanged from September. On a yearly basis, growth in exports eased to 1.0 percent from 7.7 percent in September. In contrast, imports decreased 3.6 percent, reversing prior month's 5.7 percent increase.

Further, data showed that exports dropped by seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent and imports decreased 3.3 percent. As a result, the trade surplus was EUR 14.0 billion, a fall from EUR 18.0 billion seen in September.

During January to October, the trade surplus totaled unadjusted EUR 144.6 billion compared to EUR 141.4 billion in the same period last year. The overall EU trade surplus was EUR 14.7 billion compared with EUR 3.1 billion in October 2024. In the January to October period, the EU recorded a surplus of EUR 116.7 billion, which was slightly above last year's surplus of EUR 116.3 billion.