Finland GDP Grows 0.9% In Q1

(RTTNews) - Finland's economy grew at an accelerated pace in the first quarter of 2026, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.9 percent sequentially in the March quarter, after a 0.3 percent expansion in the previous quarter. Moreover, this was the strongest growth since the third quarter of 2021.

On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 1.3 percent in the first quarter, faster than the 0.1 percent slight increase in the final quarter of 2025.

During March, output of the national economy contracted 0.7 percent monthly versus a 0.3 percent fall in February. The yearly growth in economic output moderated to 1.3 percent from 2.2 percent a month ago.