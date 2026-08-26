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26.08.2026 20:02:22
Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's sale of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted slightly above average demand.
The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.393 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.408 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.28.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.
On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's sale of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted roughly average demand.
The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday by revealing the results of this month's sale of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes
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