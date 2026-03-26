French Consumer Confidence Weakens In March

(RTTNews) - France's consumer sentiment decreased in March to the lowest level in four months amid future inflationary concerns, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to 89 from 91 in the prior month, as expected.

The proportion of households who consider that prices will accelerate over the next twelve months has increased very strongly, in a context of high geopolitical tensions, the survey revealed.

Consumers' opinions regarding their future personal financial situation worsened with the index falling to -12 from -8. Meanwhile, the one related to their past financial situation was stable at -20.

The index measuring future standard of living in France weakened to -62 in March from -55 a month ago. Their future inflation expectations increased sharply, and the respective index climbed to -1 from -29.

Expected saving capacity among households eased slightly from 17 to 16, while the index for major purchase intentions dropped to -29 from -28.