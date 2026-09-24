French Household Confidence Remains Stable At 86

(RTTNews) - French consumer confidence remained weak and steady for the second straight month in September, monthly survey results published by the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index came in at 86.0 in September, the same as in the previous two months. Meanwhile, economists had expected the score to fall to 85.0.

Households' opinion regarding their personal financial situation over the next twelve months weakened slightly in September, with the corresponding index falling to -14 from -13. Meanwhile, the index measuring their past financial situation rose to -26 from -27.

The proportion of households believing it is a good time to make major purchases also increased in September. The corresponding balance climbed two points to -37 but remained below its long-term average.

At the same time, the index measuring households' future saving capacity eased to 15 from 17, and their current saving capacity dropped to 17 from 20.

Judgment about France's future standard of living showed modest improvement, with the balance rising two points to -60 from -62. However, perspectives on past standard of living weakened during the period.

Concerns about unemployment softened in September, with the corresponding balance decreasing three points to 55.

Expectations about future price movements shifted upward. The proportion of households believing prices will accelerate over the next twelve months increased, with the index reaching -9 compared with -13 in August.