Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1669
 EUR
0,0000
0,00 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
27.08.2026 09:04:31

German Consumer Sentiment To Improve In September: GfK

(RTTNews) - German consumer confidence is set to improve in September driven by income expectations and willingness to save, results of the NIM Consumer Climate powered by GfK showed Thursday.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -26.6 in September from -29.4 in August. The score was seen at -29.6.

This noticeable improvement was attributed not only to a slight decline in the willingness to save but also to a significant increase in income expectations, the survey revealed.

The economic expectations index climbed 2.4 points to -3.9 in September. This was the fourth consecutive increase.

NIM Head of Consumer Climate Rolf Burkl said the fourth consecutive rise indicates a slight upward trend. Signals from the economy are also generally positive as gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent in the second quarter.

Business sentiment improved for three times in a row in July and purchasing managers' survey suggested a slight expansion, Burkl noted.

The income expectations indicator surged 16.2 points to 1.7 points, the highest figure in six months.

By contrast, the willingness to buy was unable to benefit from the rise in income prospects. At -9.8 points, the indicator remained virtually unchanged from the previous month.

The willingness to buy remained at a very low level but the willingness to save is holding at a very high level even in late summer 2026, GfK said. The savings indicator dropped 1.5 points to 15.5 points.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:25 Paul Singers Elliott Investment Management: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Investor im 2. Quartal 2026
27.08.26 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix
26.08.26 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX geht etwas höher in den Feierabend -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte kräftig ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich etwas nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen