Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1548
 EUR
0,0008
0,07 %
EUR - GBP
30.01.2026 09:25:54

German Import Prices Fall Most Since Early 2024

(RTTNews) - Germany's import prices logged its biggest fall since early 2024 in December largely due to the sharp fall in energy prices, the Destatis reported Friday.

Import prices declined 2.3 percent in December from a year ago, following a 1.9 percent drop in November. However, the decline was slower than economists' forecast of 2.6 percent fall.

Data showed that energy had the biggest impact on the annual fall in import prices. Energy prices plunged 20.6 percent. Excluding energy, import prices dropped only 0.3 percent from the last year. Month-on-month, import prices edged down 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.5 percent rise in November. Prices were expected to fall 0.4 percent.

Export prices remained flat on a yearly basis compared to the 0.3 percent rise in November. On a monthly basis, export prices slid 0.1 percent.

In 2025 as a whole, import prices decreased 0.3 percent compared with 2024 and export prices increased 1.0 percent, data showed.

22:43 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
22:39 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
