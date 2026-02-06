German Industrial Output Falls More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production declined more than expected in December, figures from Destatis showed on Friday.

Industrial output decreased 1.9 percent month-on-month in December, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in November. Output was forecast to drop 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production dropped 0.6 percent, in contrast to the 0.5 percent increase in November.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production fell 3.0 percent in December compared to November.

Consumer goods production grew 0.5 percent, while production of capital goods and intermediate goods fell 5.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Energy production was down 1.8 percent. On the other hand, construction output increased 3.0 percent.

In the full year 2025, production in the manufacturing sector was 1.1 percent lower than in the previous year, data showed.