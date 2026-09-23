German Private Sector Growth Fastest In 11 Months

(RTTNews) - Germany's private sector expanded at the fastest pace in 11 months in September, reflecting a renewed increase in activity across the service sector, flash survey data published by S&P Global revealed Wednesday.

The composite output index climbed to 53.8 in September from 51.8 in August. This was the highest reading since last October. Economists had forecast the index to remain stable at 51.8.

"The flash data pointed to the strongest rise in business activity for almost a year, with the service sector finally rejoining manufacturing in growth territory after a quieter period that followed the outbreak of the Middle East war," S&P Global Market Intelligence Economics Associate Director Phil Smith said.

At 52.9, the services Purchasing Managers' Index hit a 7-month high from 49.7 in the previous month. The score was forecast to rise to 49.9.

The factory PMI dropped to 53.8 from 54.3 a month ago and also remained below forecast of 54.1.