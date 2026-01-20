German Producer Prices Continue To Fall

(RTTNews) - Germany's producer prices continued to fall in December, driven by a sharp decrease in energy prices, data from Destatis showed on Tuesday.

Producer prices decreased 2.5 percent year-on-year in December, sharper than the 2.3 percent decline seen in November. Prices were expected to drop 2.4 percent. Prices have been falling since March.

Energy prices registered a notable 9.7 percent fall in December. Excluding energy, producer prices rose 0.9 percent compared to the previous year.

Data showed that capital goods, non-durable and durable consumer goods and intermediate goods were more expensive than in the same month of the previous year. Capital goods prices gained 2.0 percent and durable goods prices moved up 1.8 percent. Non-durable goods cost climbed 0.6 percent and intermediate goods prices rose 0.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices slid 0.2 percent, as expected, following a flat reading in November.

For the full year 2025, producer prices declined 1.2 percent compared to a fall of 1.8 percent registered in 2024.