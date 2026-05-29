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29.05.2026 09:31:18

Germany Import Price Inflation Strongest Since 2023

(RTTNews) - Germany's import prices increased at the fastest pace since early 2023 in April due to the sharp increases in energy and intermediate goods prices amid the war in the Middle East, data from Destatis showed on Friday.

Import prices grew 5.3 percent year-on-year in April after rising 2.3 percent in the previous month. This was the fastest growth since January 2023 and also marked the second consecutive rise.

Data showed that import prices of intermediate goods prices climbed 7.8 percent in April and energy prices surged 31.0 percent. The major cause of the annual increase was the conflict in Iran and the Middle East.

Excluding energy prices, import prices advanced 2.8 percent from the last year.

On a monthly basis, import prices climbed 1.2 percent, slower than the 3.6 percent increase a month ago.

Export prices posted an annual growth of 2.9 percent in April, which was the strongest rise since March 2023. This was followed by the 1.5 percent rise in March. Month-on-month, export prices were up 0.8 percent.

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