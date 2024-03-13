Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
13.03.2024 09:10:40
Germany Wholesale Prices Continue To Fall
(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale prices continued to decline in February, data from Destatis showed on Wednesday.
Wholesale prices dropped 3.0 percent on a yearly basis, sharper than the 2.7 percent fall in January. Wholesale prices have been falling since April 2023.
Month-on-month, wholesale prices edged down 0.1 percent, offsetting the 0.1 percent rise in January. Prices were expected to grow 0.2 percent.
Data showed that the annual fall in petroleum prices had the greatest impact on overall wholesale prices. Petroleum product prices decreased 3.5 percent annually but grew 0.3 percent on month.
On the other hand, wholesale prices for fruit, vegetables and potatoes advanced 7.3 percent annually.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwarten vor den US-Erzeugerpreisen: ATX etwas schwächer -- DAX verteidigt 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der ATX zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen erneute Rekorde zu sehen. Die Märkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.