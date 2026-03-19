19.03.2026 23:00:31

Hong Kong Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong will on Friday release February numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.

Singapore will see unemployment data for Q4; the jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.0 percent.

Taiwan will provide February numbers for export orders; in January, orders skyrocketed 60.1 percent on year.

New Zealand will see February figures for imports, exports, trade balance and credit car spending. In January, imports were worth NZ$6.73 billion and exports were at NZ$6.21 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$519 million. Card spending was up 1.0 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed until March 25 for the Saka New Year and Eid-ul-Fitr. Also, the markets in Japan are shuttered on Friday for the vernal equinox.

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