13.04.2026 10:32:57

Hungary Construction Output Falls 0.4%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's construction production declined for the second straight month in February, though marginally, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Construction output fell an unadjusted 0.4 percent annually in February, much slower than the 11.4 percent plunge a month ago.

Among the main groups, civil engineering construction contracted by 6.3 percent, while the building construction activity grew by 2.2 percent.

On a seasonally and working-day-adjusted basis, construction output rebounded 4.9 percent monthly in February, after an 8.7 percent decline in January.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: Asiens Börsen im Plus - Nikkei zieht krädtig an
Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen