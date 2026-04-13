Hungary Construction Output Falls 0.4%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's construction production declined for the second straight month in February, though marginally, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Construction output fell an unadjusted 0.4 percent annually in February, much slower than the 11.4 percent plunge a month ago.

Among the main groups, civil engineering construction contracted by 6.3 percent, while the building construction activity grew by 2.2 percent.

On a seasonally and working-day-adjusted basis, construction output rebounded 4.9 percent monthly in February, after an 8.7 percent decline in January.