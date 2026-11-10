Hungary Inflation Climbs To 6-month High

(RTTNews) - Hungary's consumer price inflation increased for the third straight month in October to the highest level in six months, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-on-year in October after rising 1.6 percent in August. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since April, when prices rose 2.1 percent.

Services inflation accelerated to 5.2 percent from 4.9 percent, and prices for consumer durable goods rose at a faster pace of 1.4 percent versus 1.2 percent a month ago.

The deflation in food items eased to 1.1 percent from 1.3 percent, while the decline in fuel and power prices deepened to 4.3 percent from 4.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in October.

Data also showed that core inflation rose to 2.1 percent in October from 1.9 percent in the prior month.