Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,4529
 CNY
0,0592
0,63 %
CNY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
CNY/GBP
>
10.12.2025 14:11:58

IMF Lifts China's Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - The International Monetary Fund raised China's growth outlook citing policy stimulus measures and reduced US-China bilateral tariffs.

The IMF raised economic growth for this year to 5 percent from 4.8 percent and that for next year to 4.5 percent from 4.2 percent.

The lender expects growth to moderate in the medium-term due to slowing productivity growth, an aging population, elevated debt levels, and decreasing returns to investment.

Concluding the IMF's 2025 Article IV Consultation mission to China, the IMF team also urged China to tackle imbalances through more macroeconomic policies and complementary reforms to reduce huge household savings.

In order to support China's transition to a consumption-led growth model, away from investment and export-oriented economy, need more expansionary macroeconomic policies and complementary reforms, the IMF said.

The IMF team forecasts headline inflation to rise modestly from an average of zero percent in 2025 to 0.8 percent in 2026.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt stabil -- DAX zum Handelsende etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Mittwoch zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich etwas schwächer. Die US-Börsen legten am Mittwoch zu. In Fernost wiesen die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen