India Wholesale Price Inflation Rises Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - India's wholesale price inflation accelerated unexpectedly in June, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry revealed Tuesday.

The wholesale price index climbed 9.87 percent year-on-year in June compared to an increase of 9.68 percent in May.

Food inflation based on wholesale price index advanced to 6.14 percent from 4.49 percent in May. Fuel and power surged 27.41 percent from the last year and manufactured product prices climbed 7.48 percent.

The ministry said output price inflation rose to 9.9 percent in June from 9.6 percent in May.

Data released on Monday showed that consumer price inflation increased to 4.38 percent in June from 3.93 percent in May, driven primarily by food and energy prices.