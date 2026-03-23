Ireland Wholesale Prices Fall 5.5%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's wholesale prices continued their declining trend in February, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Output prices in the manufacturing industry fell 5.5 percent year-over-year in February, following a 5.2 percent drop in January. Prices have been falling since February 2025.

Wholesale prices for food products decreased 2.9 percent, while the price index for food products, beverages, and tobacco grew 3.1 percent. Prices for electrical equipment slid 2.1 percent, and those for chemicals and chemical products rose sharply by 21.0 percent.

Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices plunged 23.3 percent from last year, while the price index for construction products climbed by 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 1.1 percent in February versus a 1.4 percent increase in January.