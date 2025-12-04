Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1453
 EUR
0,0009
0,08 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
04.12.2025 13:17:33

Irish Economy Shrinks More Than Estimated In Q3

(RTTNews) - Ireland's GDP decreased more than initially estimated in the third quarter, the latest data from the statistical office CSO showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, reversing a 0.3 percent growth in the second quarter. Further, this was the first decrease since the first quarter of 2024.

In the initial estimate, the Irish economy showed a contraction of 0.1 percent.

The decline in GDP was mainly driven by a 0.1 percent shrink in the domestic sectors. Meanwhile, multinational-dominated sectors grew by 0.2 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Modified Domestic Demand, a broad measure of underlying domestic activity that covers personal, government, and investment spending, advanced by 2.3 percent on the back of higher levels of investment spending.

The globalized industry sector shrank 0.7 percent, while the information and communication sector logged an expansion of 0.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, GDP expanded at a slower pace of 10.8 percent in the third quarter versus 17.2 percent in the previous quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of growth was 10.5 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:47 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025
04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX und DAX legen zu -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag aufwärts, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen