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12.03.2026 14:35:59
Irish Inflation Remains Stable At 2.7%
(RTTNews) - Ireland's consumer price inflation held steady in February after easing in the previous two months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursay.
The consumer price index climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in February, the same as in the previous month. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in September 2025.
The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 3.3 percent from 3.9 percent. Inflation based on clothing and footwear moderated to 5.7 percent from 7.3 percent, while transport charges continued to decrease by 0.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 0.9 percent after falling 0.9 percent in January.
The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, also climbed at a stable pace of 2.5 percent annually in February. Monthly, the HICP increased 0.8 percent.
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