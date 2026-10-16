Irish Trade Surplus Shrinks On Weaker Exports

(RTTNews) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased in August from a year ago as exports fell amid a sharp increase in imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus shrank to EUR 2.9 billion in August from EUR 4.5 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus decreased from EUR 4.7 billion in July.

Exports logged an annual decline of 1.2 percent in August, while imports were 12.4 percent higher. The country imported 63.4 percent more office machines and automatic data processing machines compared to last year. Data showed that exports of medical and pharmaceutical products and organic chemicals decreased 6.7 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus declined to EUR 2.6 billion in August from EUR 3.9 billion in July. Both exports and imports decreased by 7.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, compared to the previous month.