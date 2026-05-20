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20.05.2026 15:30:50

Italy Construction Output Falls 0.7% In March

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output decreased for the fifth successive month in March, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Wednesday.

Construction production dropped 0.7 percent month-on-month in March, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the previous month.

The annual outcome was also a decrease of 0.2 percent versus a 0.8 percent rebound in February.

On an unadjusted basis, construction production grew 4.4 percent annually in March February, faster than the 0.8 percent increase a month ago. This was the second consecutive monthly growth.

During the first quarter, total construction output contracted 2.0 percent compared to the previous quarter.

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