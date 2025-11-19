Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1345
 EUR
0,0027
0,24 %
EUR - GBP
19.11.2025 12:16:53

Italy Current Account Surplus Grows In September

(RTTNews) - Italy's current account surplus increased notably in September from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Wednesday.

The current account surplus rose to EUR 3.41 billion from EUR 1.55 billion last year.

The goods trade surplus climbed to EUR 2.96 billion from EUR 2.39 billion. The surplus in services trade also grew to EUR 722 million from EUR 460 million.

The primary income balance showed a surplus of EUR 1.75 billion, up from EUR 0.4 billion.  Meanwhile, the shortfall on secondary income widened to EUR 2.02 billion from EUR 1.70 billion.

The capital account balance turned to a surplus of EUR 58.0 million in September from a deficit of EUR 26 million in the previous year. Data showed that the financial account balance swung to a shortfall of EUR 5.73 billion from a surplus of EUR 7.15 billion in September 2024.

In the twelve months ending in September, the current account surplus came in at EUR 28.6 billion, equivalent to 1.3 percent of GDP, compared to EUR 25.8 billion in the corresponding period last year.

08:47 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
08:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag dürften sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar fester starten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
