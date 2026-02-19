Italy Current Account Surplus Rises In December

(RTTNews) - Italy's current account surplus increased in December from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Thursday.

The current account surplus rose to EUR 3.1 billion from EUR 2.5 billion last year.

The good surplus increased to EUR 6.0 billion from EUR 5.3 billion. At the same time, the deficit in services trade widened to EUR 2.0 billion from EUR 1.3 billion.

The primary income balance showed a surplus of EUR 1.5 billion, up from 0.8 billion a year ago. The shortfall on secondary income rose to EUR 2.5 billion from EUR 2.2 billion.

The capital account surplus increased to EUR 319 million in December from a surplus of EUR 140 million in the previous year. The financial account surplus climbed to EUR 13.3 billion from EUR 14.4 billion in December 2024.

In 2025, the current account surplus came in at EUR 27.4 billion, equivalent to 1.2 percent of GDP, compared to EUR 23.8 billion in 2024. The improvement was mainly attributed to the primary income surplus of EUR 3.4 billion, which swung from a deficit of EUR 7.6 billion last year