Italy GDP Growth Revised Higher In Q1

(RTTNews) - Italy's economy expanded at a steady rate in the first quarter and at a faster pace than seen in the flash estimate, the latest data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.3 percent sequentially, the same pace as in the fourth quarter. In the flash report, the rate of increase was 0.2 percent.

On the demand side, investments, final consumption, and net foreign demand contributed positively to the GDP in the March quarter.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household final consumption grew 0.3 percent, and gross fixed investment rose 0.1 percent. General government spending remained unchanged, while net external demand was favorable as exports climbed 2.2 percent amid a 0.7 percent fall in imports.

On the supply side, a negative cyclical trend was recorded in agriculture by 0.5 percent, while it remained stationary in industry. Services contributed positively by 0.4 percent.

Compared to last year, GDP also advanced 0.8 percent in the first quarter, revised from the 0.7 percent growth seen in the earlier estimate.