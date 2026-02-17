Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1445
 EUR
-0,0001
-0,01 %
17.02.2026 11:22:26

Italy Trade Surplus Grows In December

(RTTNews) - Italy's trade surplus increased in December from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, the statistical office ISTAT reported Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to a 5-month high of EUR 6.04 billion in December from a EUR 5.15 billion surplus in the corresponding month last year. In November, the surplus was EUR 5.1 billion.

On a yearly basis, exports logged a growth of 4.9 percent, following only a 0.1 percent rise in November. Imports rebounded 3.4 percent after falling 3.2 percent in the previous month.

Outgoing flows to EU countries increased by 4.7 percent, and those to non-EU countries grew by 5.1 percent. The deficit in EU trade widened to EUR 2.45 billion from EUR 1.8 billion in December 2024, while the surplus in non-EU trade rose EUR 8.4 billion from EUR 6.9 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports increased by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, compared to a month ago. As a result, the trade surplus rose to EUR 4.75 billion in December from EUR 4.6 billion in November.

During the year 2025, the total trade surplus was EUR 50.75 billion, up from EUR 48.3 billion in 2024. Exports climbed 3.3 percent from last year, mostly driven by pharmaceuticals and metals and metal products.

