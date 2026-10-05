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05.10.2026 08:28:59
Japan Consumer Confidence Falls Slightly In September
(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment weakened marginally in September after rising to a 6-month high in August, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 35.4 in September from 35.5 in August. The expected reading was 35.3.
The survey was conducted on September 15 among 8,400 households.
The sub-index measuring overall livelihood weakened 0.3 points to 33.8 in September. Similarly, the index for the willingness to buy durable goods decreased to 27.3 from 27.5. Meanwhile, the employment index rose slightly from 39.9 to 40.1, and the income growth index improved to 40.5 from 40.4.
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