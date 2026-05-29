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29.05.2026 08:55:26

Japan Consumer Confidence Rises In May

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved in May to the highest level in three months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 33.6 in May from 32.2 in April. The expected score was 32.0.

The survey was conducted on May 15 among 8,400 households.

The sub-index measuring overall livelihood strengthened by 3.0 points to 31.2 in May. Similarly, the index for the willingness to buy durable goods increased to 24.4 from 23.2. The employment index climbed from 37.4 to 38.3, and the income growth index rose to 40.3 from 39.8.

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