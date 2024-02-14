Japan GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Thursday release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 0.2 percent on quarter and fall 1.0 percent on year after slipping 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year.

South Korea will provide January data for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were down 7.8 percent on year and exports jumped 18.0 percent for a trade surplus of $0.30 billion.

Australia will see January numbers for unemployment, with the jobless rate expected to creep up to 4.0 percent from 3.9 percent in December. The Australian economy is expected to add 20,700 jobs after shedding 65,100 jobs in the previous month. The participation rate is expected to tick up 66.9 percent from 66.8 percent a month earlier.

Indonesia will release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 1.3 percent on year after slipping 3.81 percent in December. Exports are called lower by an annual 1.8 percent after slumping 5.76 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3,00 billion, down from $3.30 billion a month earlier.

Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.