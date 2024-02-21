21.02.2024 01:13:11

Japan Has Y1,758.3 Billion Trade Shortfall

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 1,758.3 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That beat forecasts for a shortfall of 1,925.9 billion yen following the 62.1 billion yen surplus in December.

Exports climbed 11.9 percent on year to 7.332 trillion yen - beating forecasts for an increase of 9.5 percent and up from 9.8 percent in the previous month.

Imports stumbled an annual 9.6 percent to 9.090 trillion yen versus expectations for a decline of 8.4 percent following the 6.8 percent contraction a month earlier.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Mittwoch schwächer. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen