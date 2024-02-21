Japan Has Y1,758.3 Billion Trade Shortfall

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 1,758.3 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That beat forecasts for a shortfall of 1,925.9 billion yen following the 62.1 billion yen surplus in December.

Exports climbed 11.9 percent on year to 7.332 trillion yen - beating forecasts for an increase of 9.5 percent and up from 9.8 percent in the previous month.

Imports stumbled an annual 9.6 percent to 9.090 trillion yen versus expectations for a decline of 8.4 percent following the 6.8 percent contraction a month earlier.