Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
21.02.2024 01:13:11
Japan Has Y1,758.3 Billion Trade Shortfall
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 1,758.3 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
That beat forecasts for a shortfall of 1,925.9 billion yen following the 62.1 billion yen surplus in December.
Exports climbed 11.9 percent on year to 7.332 trillion yen - beating forecasts for an increase of 9.5 percent and up from 9.8 percent in the previous month.
Imports stumbled an annual 9.6 percent to 9.090 trillion yen versus expectations for a decline of 8.4 percent following the 6.8 percent contraction a month earlier.
