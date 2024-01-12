Japan Has Y1.926 Trillion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.926 trillion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

That missed forecasts for a surplus of 2.385 trillion and was down from 2.583 trillion in October.

Exports were down 4.5 percent on year to 8.623 trillion yen and imports slumped an annual 11.4 percent to 9.348 trillion yen for a deficit of 724.1 billion yen.

The capital account saw a deficit of 30.0 billion yen, while the financial account posted a surplus of 1.087 trillion yen.