Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

201,8334
 JPY
-0,2989
-0,15 %
JPY - GBP
15.10.2025 08:31:10

Japan Industrial Output Falls More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in August, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production dropped 1.5 percent month-on-month in August, following a 1.2 percent decrease in July. In the initial estimate, industrial output showed a stable contraction of 1.2 percent.

Inventories fell 1.0 percent compared to July, while shipments logged a slight increase of 0.2 percent. Data showed that the inventory ratio advanced by 2.3 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production shrank 1.6 percent versus a 0.4 percent drop in the prior month.

Further, data showed that capacity utilization declined 2.3 percent in August, following a 1.1 percent fall a month ago.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: Leichtes Plus bei ATX und DAX erwartet -- Asiens Börsen am Morgen freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex tendieren rund eine Stunde vor Handelsbeginn zu kleinen Gewinnen. Die größten Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch positive Vorzeichen aus.
