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15.10.2026 09:37:18

Japan Industrial Output Falls More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in August, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.

Industrial production dropped 2.4 percent month-on-month in August, faster than the 0.2 percent renewed fall in July. In the initial estimate, industrial output showed a contraction of 1.7 percent.

Shipments fell 2.9 percent compared to July, and inventories dropped 0.6 percent. On the other side, the inventory ratio grew 1.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 2.7 percent in August, slower than the 3.9 percent growth in July.

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