Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

208,3911
 JPY
0,0831
0,04 %
JPY - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
12.12.2025 07:24:38

Japan Industrial Output Rises More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded more than initially estimated in October, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.

Industrial production climbed 1.5 percent monthly in October, slower than the 2.6 percent recovery in September. In the initial estimate, industrial output showed an increase of 1.4 percent.

Shipments grew 1.7 percent over the month, and inventories logged an increase of 0.4 percent. Data showed that the inventory ratio declined by 2.3 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production climbed 1.6 percent versus a 3.8 percent growth in the prior month.

Further, data showed that capacity utilization rose 3.3 percent, following a 2.5 percent increase a month ago.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street sinkt -- Asiens Börsen gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Freitag leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht abwärts tendiert. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenschluss schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichneten die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

