Japan Leading Index Remains Stable In June

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index stayed steady in June after rising to a nearly 5-year high in May, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, came in at 116.4 in June, the same as in May, which was the highest reading since July 2021. The score was expected to increase slightly to 116.5.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also strengthened to an 85-month high of 118.2 in June from 117.9 a month ago.

The lagging index stood at 112.3 in June, up from 111.4 in the previous month.