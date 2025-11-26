Japan Leading Index Rises More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index rose more than estimated in September, final data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 108.6 in September from 107.0 in August.

A similar higher score was last reported in October 2024. The flash reading was 108.0.

The coincident index also improved to a three-month high of 114.6 in September, in line with the flash estimate, from 112.8 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.

The lagging indicator climbed to 112.4 in September from 112.2 in the prior month.