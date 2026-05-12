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13.05.2026 01:56:16
Japan March Current Account Surplus Y4.681 Trillion
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 4.681 trillion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
That beat expectations for a surplus of 3.879 trillion yen and was up from 3.933 trillion yen in February.
Imports were up 10.0 percent on year at 9.991 trillion yen and exports climbed an annual 11.7 percent to 10.822 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 830.5 billion yen.
The capital account showed a deficit of 69.6 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 4.307 trillion yen.
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