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22.04.2026 02:08:01

Japan March Trade Surplus Has Y666.977 Billion

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 666.977 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That was well shy of forecasts for 1.106 trillion yen following the 44.3 billion yen surplus in February.

Exports were up 11.7 percent on year at 11.003 trillion yen, exceeding expectations for an increase of 11.0 percent and up from 4.0 percent in the previous month.

Imports climbed an annual 10.9 percent to 10.336 trillion yen versus forecasts for a gain of 7.1 percent after rising 10.3 percent a month earlier.

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