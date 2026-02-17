Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

207,8689
 JPY
-1,3618
-0,65 %
JPY - GBP
17.02.2026 07:30:28

Japan Tertiary Activity Index Falls 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased for the second straight month in December, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index fell 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, following a 0.4 percent decline in November.

Among the individual components, retail trade, living and amusement-related services, utilities, business-related services, medical and health care and welfare, information and communications, and wholesale trade decreased.

Meanwhile, increases were seen in finance and insurance and transport and postal activities, and a flat change was observed in real estate.

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich fester -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schlussendlich in Grün -- Märkte in Fernost schließen uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt nach oben ging, begab sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich am Dienstag aufwärts. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneinheitlich.
