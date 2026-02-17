|
17.02.2026 07:30:28
Japan Tertiary Activity Index Falls 0.5%
(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased for the second straight month in December, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index fell 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, following a 0.4 percent decline in November.
Among the individual components, retail trade, living and amusement-related services, utilities, business-related services, medical and health care and welfare, information and communications, and wholesale trade decreased.
Meanwhile, increases were seen in finance and insurance and transport and postal activities, and a flat change was observed in real estate.
